Australia's CSL in exclusive talks to buy Swiss Vifor Pharma - report

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) is in exclusive talks to buy Vifor Pharma (VIFN.S) in a A$10 billion ($7.10 billion) deal, the Australian newspaper reported on Thursday, sending the Swiss drugmaker's shares up more than 17%.

The newspaper reported in March that an acquisition of Vifor by CSL might be in the works. The negotiations have since progressed, Thursday's report said.

Both Vifor Pharma and CSL declined to comment on the report.

Vifor's shares jumped as much as 17.2% to the top of the Swiss mid-cap index (.SMIM) by 1027 GMT. CSL closed 1.3% lower on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4083 Australian dollars)

