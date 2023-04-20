Australia's Essential Metals' shareholders reject Tianqi-IGO bid
SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Essential Metals Ltd (ESS.AX) said on Thursday that its shareholders had rejected a A$136 million ($91.16 million) takeover offer from a joint venture led by China's Tianqi Lithium (002466.SZ) and Australian miner IGO Ltd (IGO.AX).
Last week, the lithium developer's largest stakeholder, a unit of Mineral Resources (MIN.AX), raised its by A$19.5 million to 19.55%, effectively blocking the bid by Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd.
The bid failed to reach the threshold of 75% of support from present and voting shareholders, Essential Metals said in a statement to Australia's stock exchange. "Therefore, the Scheme was not approved."
Tianqi Lithium CEO Raj Surendran responded in a statement that the company "is considering all of its options".
Shares in Essential Metals were down 3.9% to A$0.495 in early afternoon trade amid a broader fall in lithium miners.
($1 = 1.4919 Australian dollars)
