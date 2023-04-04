Australia's Estia Health opens books to Bain Capital for improved offer
April 4 (Reuters) - Australian aged-care provider Estia Health Ltd (EHE.AX) said on Tuesday it will provide its suitor Bain Capital with a limited period of access to the company's non-public financial and other information on hopes of a revived and improved proposal.
Late in March, Estia received a non-binding buyout proposal from the U.S. private investment firm for A$775.1 million ($523.11 million). The proposal implies a value of A$3.00 per share, which was at a 28.2% premium to Estia's close at the time of receiving the offer.
"The board does not regard the indicative proposal as compelling having regard to price and conditionality," Estia said in a statement.
The Sydney-based company said it plans to hold back on acquiring shares under its recent on-market share buyback program keeping in mind its engagement with Bain, which is preliminary in nature.
($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsApollo sweetens bid for Britain's Wood Group with $2.1 bln offer
Private equity firm Apollo Management has made what it said was a final offer to buy John Wood Group for 1.66 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) in cash, after the British oilfield services and engineering firm rejected four earlier proposals.