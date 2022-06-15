1 minute read
Australia's Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 bln Crown Resorts deal
June 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court approved on Wednesday the $6.3 billion acquisition of the country's largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) by private equity giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N).
This follows nods from the regulators in the state of Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria last week. read more
Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
