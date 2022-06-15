Australia's Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 bln Crown Resorts deal

June 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court approved on Wednesday the $6.3 billion acquisition of the country's largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) by private equity giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N).

This follows nods from the regulators in the state of Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria last week. read more

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

