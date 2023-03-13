Australia's IntelliHR soars 14% as Humanforce sweetens offer to outbit rival TAG















March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian HR-services provider IntelliHR (IHR.AX) jumped as much as 14% to hit a near one-year high on Monday, after suitor Humanforce Holdings raised its takeover offer by 50% to A$56.1 million ($37.38 million) to outbid a rival.

IntelliHR received an A$0.165 per share offer from Humanforce, which is higher than its prior bid of A$0.11 apiece and a rival cash offer of A$0.14 per share by British software firm The Access Group (TAG) made earlier this month.

IntelliHR, which offers cloud-based human resources software, said Humanforce now owns a 19.9% majority stake in it, and it would back the sweetened deal, which is at a premium of 17.9% to the offer from TAG.

Shares of IntelliHR ended the day at A$0.165, their highest since mid-April last year, and at par with the latest bid by Humanforce.

TAG's offer valued the Australian firm at A$49.1 million, which its board was considering but maintained recommendation in favour of the Humanforce offer.

Humanforce, a Sydney-based workforce management software, is an Accel-KKR portfolio company, in which the private equity firm holds a majority stake.

Technology focussed companies in Australia-New Zealand region are expected to play out in the mergers and acquisitions sphere this year as major western players look to enter the markets by investing in small businesses.

($1 = 1.5008 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











