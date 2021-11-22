Australia's Link gets $73 mln rival bid for banking, credit management unit
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings (LNK.AX) said on Tuesday it received a new unsolicited proposal from Ireland-based LC Financial Holdings (LCFH) to buy its Banking and Credit Management (BCM) business.
LCFH proposal, under which the Irish loan broker offered up to 65 million euros ($73.04 million) to buy Link's BCM unit, comes more than a week after a syndicate led by asset manager Pepper European Servicing offered up to 55 million euros for BCM.
Link has granted due diligence to both LCFH and the Pepper European-syndicate.
Link is currently considering a sweetened takeover offer of A$2.81 billion ($2.03 billion) by Carlyle Group (CG.O), its second attempt at buying the Sydney-based registry firm, after which Carlyle was granted due diligence information on a non-exclusive basis.
Shares in the Australian company rose as much as 1% to A$4.95.
($1 = 0.8899 euros)
