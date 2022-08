Australia's Nearmap agrees to $729 million offer from Thoma Bravo

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian aerial imagery company Nearmap Ltd (NEA.AX) on Monday said it agreed to a A$1.06 billion ($728.54 million) non-binding takeover proposal from private equity firm Thoma Bravo L.P.

($1 = 1.4550 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.