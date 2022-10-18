Australia's New Hope not in consortium bidding for Aurizon unit















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope (NHC.AX) said on Wednesday it was not part of a consortium of private equity firms Oaktree Capital Management (OAKCP.UL) and Brookfield (BAMa.TO) which a report said was bidding for Aurizon's (AZJ.AX) East Coast Rail business.

Last year, freight operator Aurizon bought One Rail Australia, which included East Coast Rail, for A$2.35 billion ($1.49 billion) from Macquarie's (MQG.AX) asset management arm and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, in a push to diversify from coal and add bulk capacity. read more

Oaktree and Brookfield did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on a potential bid.

