Australia's Openpay strikes BNPL partnership deal with American Express

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Openpay Group Ltd (OPY.AX) will allow American Express (AXP.N) card holders to fund their purchases with its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, the Australian company said on Thursday.

Openpay said the initial partnership would focus on about 40 American Express merchants in the healthcare and automotive sectors interested in offering Openpay's BNPL plans.

American Express cardholders will also be able to use Openpay's plans in the United States and repay them with their cards.

The deal comes nearly two months after Openpay secured a$271.4 million in debt funding for its U.S. launch.

The BNPL sector has seen considerable growth in recent months since consumers began funding online shopping with short-term borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

