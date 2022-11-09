Origin Energy gets $11.8 bln buyout offer from Brookfield consortium















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy Ltd (ORG.AX) said on Thursday it had granted due diligence to a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management after it made a non-binding buyout offer of A$18.4 billion ($11.82 billion) on an enterprise basis.

The consortium has offered A$9.0 per share in cash, a near 55% premium to Origin's last close of A$5.81.

Origin said it would recommend its shareholders vote in favour of the proposal if the consortium stuck to its indicative offer.

The gas retailer also disclosed for the first time that it had received an initial cash offer of A$7.95 apiece in early August from the consortium, which was hiked to between A$8.70 and A$8.90 per share in mid-September.

"Considering all the relevant factors, Origin has entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity agreement with the consortium," the Sydney-based company said.

Under the indicative proposal submitted on Thursday, Brookfield would acquire Origin's energy markets business, while MidOcean Energy, the other consortium partner, would take control of Origin's integrated gas business.

($1 = 1.5562 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











