Australia's Perpetual rejects improved $1.19 bln buyout offer
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Perpetual Ltd (PPT.AX) said on Thursday it rejected a higher A$1.85 billion ($1.19 billion) bid from EQT-owned Barings Private Equity Asia (BPEA) and Regal Partners (RPL.AX).
Perpetual said the new bid "continues to materially undervalue the company".
The new bid, at A$33 a share, represents a 13.4% premium to Perpetual's last closing price. The consortium had previously offered A$30 a share, which Perpetual rejected.
Perpetual is also under investigation from the country's securities regulator because of a spike in its share price in the final minute of trading a day before it announced the A$30 per share bid.
The company is also in the process of acquiring rival Pendal Group (PDL.AX) for A$2.51 billion.
BPEA is one of the largest private equity players in the region, and was acquired by EQT in March.
($1 = 1.5555 Australian dollars)
