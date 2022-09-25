Australia's Ramsay Health and KKR-led group cease buyout talks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., Aug. 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Ramsay Health Care (RHC.AX) and a consortium led by KKR & Co (KKR.N) will cease discussions on a non-binding buyout proposal, the hospital operator said on Monday.

The consortium had said earlier this month it will not improve its $14.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for Ramsay.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

