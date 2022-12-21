Australia's ReadyTech says Pacific Equity Partners working on new buyout offer















Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech (RDY.AX) said on Thursday that Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) had withdrawn its updated buyout offer of A$4.50 per share for the company and was working on an alternative proposal.

PEP revised its per-share offer last month, allowing ReadyTech shareholders to opt for cash, shares or a mix of both

The private-equity firm's alternative offer could deliver the same per-share value, although it was yet to give out further details on the proposal, the company said in a press statement.

Readytech is among a handful of Australian software firms that have agreed to be bought out by PE firms in recent months. Others include Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) and Tyro Payments Ltd (TYR.AX).

ReadyTech, which has a market capitalization of A$447.3 million ($300 million), also reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook.

($1 = 1.4905 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











