Australia's ReadyTech will continue engaging with Pacific Equity Partners on buyout bid















Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech Holdings (RDY.AX) said on Friday that it would allow Pacific Equity Partners to come up with a more certain buyout proposal, just a day after the private-equity firm withdrew its offer for the company to work on a new one.

On Thursday, Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) withdrew its updated A$4.50 per-share takeover bid, which allowed ReadyTech shareholders to opt for cash, shares or a mix of both, without giving further details on the new plan or the withdrawal.

ReadyTech said its independent board committee had recommended engaging with PEP to work on a more certain proposal.

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











