Australia's ReadyTech will continue engaging with Pacific Equity Partners on buyout bid
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech Holdings (RDY.AX) said on Friday that it would allow Pacific Equity Partners to come up with a more certain buyout proposal, just a day after the private-equity firm withdrew its offer for the company to work on a new one.
On Thursday, Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) withdrew its updated A$4.50 per-share takeover bid, which allowed ReadyTech shareholders to opt for cash, shares or a mix of both, without giving further details on the new plan or the withdrawal.
ReadyTech said its independent board committee had recommended engaging with PEP to work on a more certain proposal.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsAustralia's ReadyTech says Pacific Equity Partners working on new buyout offer
Australia's ReadyTech said on Thursday that Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) had withdrawn its updated buyout offer of A$4.50 per share for the company and was working on an alternative proposal.
- LegalForgeRock gets DoJ notice seeking information on $2.3 bln go-private deal
ForgeRock Inc said on Thursday it had received notice from the U.S. Department of Justice demanding more information related to private equity firm Thoma Bravo's $2.3 billion buyout deal.