Australia's Viva Energy to buy convenience retailer OTR Group for $777 mln

Logo of refiner and fuel distributor Viva Energy, is pictured in Corio
Logo of refiner and fuel distributor Viva Energy, is pictured in Corio, Victoria, Australia, June 28, 2020.

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group Ltd (VEA.AX) said on Wednesday it will buy convenience retailer On the Run (OTR Group) from Adelaide-based Peregrine Corporation for A$1.15 billion ($776.60 million).

The acquisition supports Viva Energy's vision to be Australia's leading convenience retailer, with a pathway to more than 1,000 stores in the next few years.

The deal to buy OTR, which has a network of 205 convenience retail stores, will see Viva Energy become the biggest non-government employer in South Australia, Viva said.

Viva Energy, owner of the Shell service station chain in Australia, said the deal will be funded via A$1 billion of debt and working capital, and an A$150 million equity issuance.

In September last year, Viva Energy said it plans to buy convenience stores from Coles Group Ltd (COL.AX), giving it a bigger store network than arch rival Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX).

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

