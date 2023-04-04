Australia's Viva Energy to buy convenience retailer OTR Group for $777 mln
April 5 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group Ltd (VEA.AX) said on Wednesday it will buy convenience retailer On the Run (OTR Group) from Adelaide-based Peregrine Corporation for A$1.15 billion ($776.60 million).
The acquisition supports Viva Energy's vision to be Australia's leading convenience retailer, with a pathway to more than 1,000 stores in the next few years.
The deal to buy OTR, which has a network of 205 convenience retail stores, will see Viva Energy become the biggest non-government employer in South Australia, Viva said.
Viva Energy, owner of the Shell service station chain in Australia, said the deal will be funded via A$1 billion of debt and working capital, and an A$150 million equity issuance.
In September last year, Viva Energy said it plans to buy convenience stores from Coles Group Ltd (COL.AX), giving it a bigger store network than arch rival Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX).
($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)
