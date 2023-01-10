Austrian watchdog wants to examine Berlusconi vehicle's ProSiebenSat1 plans
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Austria's competition authority wants to examine plans by Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi family's MFE - Media For Europe NV vehicle (MFEB.MI) for the "acquisition of de facto sole control" of Germany's ProSiebenSat1 (PSMGn.DE).
The deal would be examined solely for its effects on media plurality, said the authority in a statement on Tuesday.
