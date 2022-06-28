Autogrill confirms non-exclusive discussions for possible tie-up with Dufry
MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill (AGL.MI) on Tuesday said it was holding discussions over a possible tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S).
Autogrill, which is owned by Italy's Benetton family through their Edizione holding company, said the talks were not exclusive.
It reiterated the group was interested in exploring strategic opportunities to promote development and create value for shareholders.
Shares in Autogrill rose 6% by 1136 GMT.
