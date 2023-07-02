Automaker Stellantis inks battery metals offtake deal with Australia's Kuniko

July 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Kuniko (KNI.AX) said on Monday it had signed an offtake and equity investment agreement with Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI).

Stellantis has agreed to invest 5 million euros ($5.45 million) in the battery metals miner in return for a near 20% stake.

The carmaker will also get 35% of future production of nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate from Kuniko's Norway exploration projects for nine years, Kuniko said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.