Aveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment management, a top investor in Aveva PLC (AVV.L), plans to reject Schneider Electric's (SCHN.PA) 9.5 billion pounds ($10.66 billion) takeover offer, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"It's an opportunistic bid taking advantage of share price weakness in recent months", the FT report quoted Peter Lampert, a portfolio manager at Mawer, as saying. (https://on.ft.com/3S7Ktx0)

French industrial group Schneider Electric said on Wednesday that it will pursue a full takeover of British software company Aveva, offering 31 pounds per share.

