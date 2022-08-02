Aviva bulks up in private clients with Azur purchase

The Aviva logo sits outside the company head office in the city of London, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aviva (AV.L) has acquired Azur Underwriting's high-net-worth personal lines business in Britain and Ireland, the British insurer said on Tuesday, as it looks to build up its private clients business.

The purchase follows a recent deal to take on AXA XL's private clients team and business, Aviva said in a statement.

Aviva did not disclose a price for the Azur deal.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane Merriman

