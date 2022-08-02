1 minute read
Aviva bulks up in private clients with Azur purchase
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aviva (AV.L) has acquired Azur Underwriting's high-net-worth personal lines business in Britain and Ireland, the British insurer said on Tuesday, as it looks to build up its private clients business.
The purchase follows a recent deal to take on AXA XL's private clients team and business, Aviva said in a statement.
Aviva did not disclose a price for the Azur deal.
Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane Merriman
