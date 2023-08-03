AXA acquires Irish health insurer Laya from AIG for 650 mln eurs
Aug 3 (Reuters) - AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Irish health insurer Laya from Corebridge Financial, a subsidiary of AIG for 650 million euros ($709.74 million) to expand its position on the European health market.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
