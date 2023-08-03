AXA acquires Irish health insurer Laya from AIG for 650 mln eurs

Reuters
The logo of French Insurer Axa is seen outside a building in Paris

The logo of French Insurer Axa is seen outside a building in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Aug 3 (Reuters) - AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Irish health insurer Laya from Corebridge Financial, a subsidiary of AIG for 650 million euros ($709.74 million) to expand its position on the European health market.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

Reporting by Laura Lenkiewicz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

