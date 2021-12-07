Deals
Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year - Al Arabiya
1 minute read
DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse in 2022, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported on Tuesday, citing the stock exchange chief.
The country also aims to reduce government ownership in publicly trading companies, the bourse chief added without providing further details.
Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alex Richardson
