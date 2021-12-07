Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year - Al Arabiya

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse in 2022, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported on Tuesday, citing the stock exchange chief.

The country also aims to reduce government ownership in publicly trading companies, the bourse chief added without providing further details.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad

