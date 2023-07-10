Bain Capital in talks to buy Indian ice cream maker Vadilal - CNBC-TV18
July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. private investment firm Bain Capital is in talks to buy Indian ice-cream maker Vadilal and eyeing control of Vadilal Industries (VDLI.NS) and Vadilal Enterprises (VADE.BO), CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources on Monday.
Bain Capital is also interested in merging the two Vadilal entities into one company, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.
Vadilal's ice cream business is valued over 30 billion rupees ($363.11 million) as per deal talks, CNBC-TV18 added.
($1 = 82.6189 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.