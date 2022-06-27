Bankman-Fried's FTX internally mulling Robinhood deal - Bloomberg News

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 27 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O), Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

FTX is discussing internally how to buy the app-based brokerage and Robinhood has not received a formal takeover approach, the report said.

Robinhood, shares in which rose 14% in afternoon trading, declined to comment. The company has a market capitalization of nearly $7 billion as of Friday's closing price.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Bankman-Fried had revealed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood but said he did not have any intention of taking control of the retail-trading platform. Robinhood's dual-class shares currently give its founders control of 64% of the voting shares outstanding. read more

Trading volumes at the brokerage have eased from last year's frenetic pace when retail investors used the platform to pump money into shares of so-called meme stocks including GameStop (GME.N) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.N).

That, along with a sell-off in high-growth technology stocks, has driven a near 50% drop in Robinhood shares this year.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni

