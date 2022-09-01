Barclays raises $623 million in gross proceeds from Absa exit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has raised 538 million pounds ($623 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of its remaining 7.4% stake in South African lender Absa (ABGJ.J), completing the British bank's exit from the continent after more than 90 years.

Barclays fetched 169 South African rand ($9.83) per share in an accelerated bookbuild announced on Wednesday. read more

The placing is expected to result in a proforma increase of about 4 basis points to Barclays' group CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, as at June 30.

The British bank announced it would sell Absa in 2016, as part of a strategy revamp to focus more on the United States and Britain under then-Chief Executive Jes Staley.

($1 = 0.8635 pounds)

($1 = 17.1950 rand)

Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

