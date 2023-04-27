BASF could sell Wintershall Dea to investors but IPO preferred option















BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE) on Thursday flagged it might sell its energy business Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL) to investors, though a market listing remained its favourite option.

"The exit will not take place immediately," CEO Martin Brudermueller said, adding that it would require approval from public authorities and joint venture partners.

"But we are very optimistic that we will be able to execute this in the foreseeable future," he told the group's annual general meeting.

Investment firm LetterOne owns the remainder of 27.3% of shares in Wintershall Dea, which the co-owners have set up as a joint venture.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Maria Sheahan











