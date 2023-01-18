BASF, Eramet to finalise partnership for Indonesia nickel smelter -Indonesia















JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF (BASFn.DE) and French mining company Eramet (ERMT.PA) are finalising a partnership deal to invest in a nickel smelting facility in Indonesia, Indonesia's investment ministry said late on Tuesday, citing the CEO of BASF.

The project investment deal may be finalised in the first half of 2023 and would be worth around 2.4 billion euros ($2.59 billion) with an output capacity of 67,000 tonnes of nickel and 7,500 tonnes of cobalt per year, BASF chief executive Martin Brudermüller was cited by the ministry as saying.

BASF and Eramet could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies











