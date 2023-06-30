Bausch + Lomb to buy dry-eye drug from Novartis for $1.75 billion - WSJ

ReNu by Bausch + Lomb, is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City
ReNu contact lens solution by Bausch + Lomb, is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO.TO) will pay $1.75 billion to acquire a dry-eye drug from Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis (NOVN.S), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

