1 minute read
Bayer to sell Nebido testosterone treatment in deal worth up to $500 mln
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is selling its testosterone treatment Nebido to German pharmaceutical firm Gruenenthal in a deal valued up to 500 million euros ($500.95 million), it said on Thursday.
The deal, which Bayer said would help it focus its Pharma business on key areas of future medical innovation, is expected to close by the end of 2022, according to the company.
($1 = 0.9981 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.