Bayer to sell Nebido testosterone treatment in deal worth up to $500 mln

Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is selling its testosterone treatment Nebido to German pharmaceutical firm Gruenenthal in a deal valued up to 500 million euros ($500.95 million), it said on Thursday.

The deal, which Bayer said would help it focus its Pharma business on key areas of future medical innovation, is expected to close by the end of 2022, according to the company.

($1 = 0.9981 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.