Bayer shares up 2.2% after report activist bluebell pushing for break-up















FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) shares gained 2.2% at the open on Wednesday on a report that activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built an equity stake and is pushing for a break-up of the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company.

The stock traded at its highest in more than five weeks after Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that Britain-based Bluebell is also seeking an overhaul of Bayer's corporate governance, citing sources.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Rachel More











