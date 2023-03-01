BayWa to sell solar trading unit















March 1 (Reuters) - German agri-food firm BayWa (BYWGnx.DE) said on Wednesday it intends to sell its international solar trading unit.

The move comes as part of the company's change in strategy, opting to focus on international project business as well as further expansion as an independent power producer, it added.

BayWa reported on Tuesday its preliminary results, recording a 90% increase year-on-year in earnings before taxes and interests.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More











