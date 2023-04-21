Baywa starts sale process for solar trading business - Handelsblatt
April 21 (Reuters) - German agri-food firm Baywa (BYWGnx.DE) has started a sale process for its solar trading business, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, citing Chief Executive of Baywa R.e. Matthias Taft.
The company plans to invest the money it will raise to expand its own production capacities for renewable energy, Handelsblatt reported.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsExclusive: Management software company EverCommerce explores sale
EverCommerce Inc , a private equity-backed management software vendor, is exploring a sale of the company after attracting acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.