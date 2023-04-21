Baywa starts sale process for solar trading business - Handelsblatt















April 21 (Reuters) - German agri-food firm Baywa (BYWGnx.DE) has started a sale process for its solar trading business, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, citing Chief Executive of Baywa R.e. Matthias Taft.

The company plans to invest the money it will raise to expand its own production capacities for renewable energy, Handelsblatt reported.

