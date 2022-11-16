BDT Capital Partners takes minority stake in German chip plant builder Exyte















BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - German chip factory builder Exyte said on Wednesday that U.S. investor BDT Capital Partners was acquiring a minority stake in the Stuttgart-based based company.

BDT will become a minority Exyte shareholder alongside Georg Stumpf, Exyte's current sole owner, who will retain a majority stake, Exyte said in a statement.

Financial sources said BDT was taking a stake of about one third in Exyte. The move means an initial public offering (IPO) for Exyte, which CEO Wolfgang Buechele had envisaged, is likely off the table for the time being.

Buechele said in the statement that Exyte would exceed its forecasts this year with targeted sales of around 7 billion euros ($7.28 billion), putting it closer to its goal of reaching 10 billion euros in sales in 2027.

"With our successful ongoing projects and significant project pipeline, we are well positioned for future profitable growth," he said. "I am pleased that BDT is convinced of Exyte's potential and prospects and will accompany us on our journey."

Exyte builds sites for the semiconductor industry - including cleanrooms where dust and particle-free air are crucial for silicon wafer production.

Founded in 1912 as a specialist for vacuuming sawdust in wood processing, the company expanded into building labs and production sites.

($1 = 0.9612 euros)

