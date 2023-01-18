Bed Bath & Beyond looks for buyers, lenders before potential bankruptcy - CNBC
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has been in talks with prospective buyers and lenders as the struggling retailer tries to keep its business afloat ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The company is in the midst of a sale process to find a buyer that would keep business running at both its eponymous store banner and its buybuy Baby chain, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Bed Bath & Beyond said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it does not "comment on speculation or specific relationships".
The company was in talks with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for the sale of its assets, including its buybuy Baby stores, as part of a possible bankruptcy process, the New York Times reported last week.
