Beiersdorf acquires majority stake in S-Biomedic

Nivea tins are seen on a production line at the plant of German personal care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Belgian biotechnology company S-Biomedic NV.

S Biomedic is to continue operating on its own under Beiersdorf's existing microbiome programme, Beiersdorf added in a statement.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks