Beiersdorf acquires majority stake in S-Biomedic
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Belgian biotechnology company S-Biomedic NV.
S Biomedic is to continue operating on its own under Beiersdorf's existing microbiome programme, Beiersdorf added in a statement.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
