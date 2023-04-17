Belgium's Aliaxis indicates $2 bln offer for Finland's Uponor
OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Belgian water management solutions group Aliaxis (BE0941243520.BR) said on Monday it was contemplating a 1.82 billion euros ($2.00 billion) cash offer for Finnish plumbing and heating systems maker Uponor (UPONOR.HE).
The offer hinges on several conditions being met, including the opportunity to conduct "a short confirmatory due diligence" and that Uponor's board of directors recommends the bid, Aliaxis said.
The indicated offer was worth 25 euros per Uponor share, a 44.6% premium over Friday's closing price, the Belgian group said.
"The combination would create a global leader in water management solutions with a shared European heritage, complementary geographic and product fit and a strategy with sustainability at its core," Aliaxis said.
($1 = 0.9104 euros)
- DealsBritain's Wood Group to engage with Apollo on $2.1 bln proposal
John Wood Group said on Monday it has decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer from the private equity firm for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share, which values the group at about 1.66 billion pounds ($2.06 billion).
- DealsNetwork International gets $2.56 bln takeover proposal
Payments provider Network International said on Monday it received a takeover proposal from a consortium of CVC Capital and Francisco Partners, valuing the London-listed company at about 2.06 billion pounds ($2.56 billion).
- BusinessWadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Indian airline Go First - ET
Indian conglomerate Wadia Group is in talks with strategic partners to either sell a majority stake in loss-making budget airline Go First or completely exit it, the Economics Times reported on Monday, citing sources close to the development.