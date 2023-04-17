Belgium's Aliaxis indicates $2 bln offer for Finland's Uponor















OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Belgian water management solutions group Aliaxis (BE0941243520.BR) said on Monday it was contemplating a 1.82 billion euros ($2.00 billion) cash offer for Finnish plumbing and heating systems maker Uponor (UPONOR.HE).

The offer hinges on several conditions being met, including the opportunity to conduct "a short confirmatory due diligence" and that Uponor's board of directors recommends the bid, Aliaxis said.

The indicated offer was worth 25 euros per Uponor share, a 44.6% premium over Friday's closing price, the Belgian group said.

"The combination would create a global leader in water management solutions with a shared European heritage, complementary geographic and product fit and a strategy with sustainability at its core," Aliaxis said.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik











