Water firm Aliaxis withdraws Uponor offer, Georg Fischer sole bidder















COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Belgian water management group Aliaxis (BE0941243520.BR) said on Wednesday it had withdrawn its offer for Finland's Uponor (UPONOR.HE), leaving Switzerland's Georg Fischer (GF.S) (GF) as the sole bidder.

Swiss industrial group GF on Monday offered 28.85 euros per share for the Finnish plumbing and heating systems maker, valuing Uponor at 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion), a 12% premium to the Belgian company's bid.

"After thorough review, the offerer has today decided to withdraw," Aliaxis said in a statement.

Aliaxis in April made an unsolicited all-cash offer for Uponor and raised it the following month by 3% to 1.87 billion euros.

The Belgian company also bought a 20% stake, but Uponor's board rejected the offer and instead began a search for alternative bidders, leading to an offer from GF which the Finnish group supported.

Aliaxis has not yet decided what it will do with its 20% stake in Uponor, a spokesperson for the Belgian company said.

($1 = 0.9272 euros)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.