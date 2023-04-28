Exclusive: Belgium's Degroof Petercam explores options after Belfius interest















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Belgium's Degroof Petercam is working with advisers to assess strategic options, a company spokesperson said, following takeover interest from rival bank Belfius, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

France's Credit Agricole (CIEB.CA) and the Netherlands' ING Groep (INGA.AS) are also exploring bids, said the people, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The board of directors of Degroof Petercam has been informed that certain existing shareholders are looking to reinforce their stake in the company and that other existing shareholders may re-evaluate their current position," the spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

"This exercise has no impact whatsoever on the future development of Degroof Petercam as a successful and solid investment house with strong growth prospects."

Degroof is owned by several families, with management and investment firm Cobepa also holding stakes. A deal could value the group at more than 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), one of the people said.

Belfius, Credit Agricole and ING declined to comment. Belgium's SFPI-FPIM federal public holding, which owns Belfius, did not respond to a request for comment.

With its roots dating back to the 19th century, Degroof joined forces with rival Petercam in 2015. The group offers private banking, asset management and corporate finance services, overseeing 86 billion of net client assets in 2021, according to its latest public accounts.

News of interest in Degroof comes amid increasing consolidation in Europe's wealth management industry, partly driven by universal banks looking to expand their revenue mix. Examples include Royal Bank of Canada's acquisition of British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin last year.

It also follows a recent crisis of confidence in banks across the world sparked by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which has led to the demise of Credit Suisse.

Suitor Belfius was born out of Franco-Belgian group Dexia following the last financial crisis. It has set out to become the "reference bank" in wealth management as part of its strategy, which also includes commercial banking and insurance.

The Belgian state is in no rush to exit Belfius as it represents a valuable source of cash, one of the people said. The bank proposed a record dividend of more than 384 million euros for 2022.

Credit Agricole's wealth management businesses handled a combined 190 billion euros at the end of last year. ING's 2022 earnings did not provide a breakdown of its private banking operations but stated that the group offers the service across several countries.

Last December, a Degroof group subsidiary was fined 1.56 million euros by Luxembourg's financial watchdog for previous shortcomings in its anti-money-laundering controls, which have since been addressed by the bank, according to the regulator.

The bank was also reported late last year to have suffered a data leak at the hands of one of its employees. The spokesperson said the incident was limited to a niche activity within its global markets practice and had no link to the possible sale.

($1 = 0.9087 euros)

Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Amy-Jo Crowley in London; additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; editing by John O'Donnell and Sharon Singleton











