Benettons and Blackstone secure 62.2% of Atlantia's shares as bid nears end
MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) have secured Atlantia (ATL.MI) shares accounting for 62.2% of its capital as of Thursday, a day before the deadline for their takeover bid, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed.
Borsa Italiana said the take-up in the buyout offer for the Italian infrastructure group, which is run through a vehicle called Schema Alfa, reached 43.504% of the shares targeted by the offer.
Edizione already controls 33.1% of Atlantia.
Schema Alfa's 58 billion euro ($58 billion) bid to take private the infrastructure group ends on Friday.
The vehicle needs to achieve a threshold of 90% for the offer to be valid. ($1 = 1.0049 euros)
