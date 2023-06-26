Berkshire Hathaway sells $86.3 mln worth of shares in China's BYD
HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 2.53 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) for HK$675.80 million ($86.3 million), a stock exchange filing showed.
The sale on June 19 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 8.98% from 9.21%, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday showed.
($1 = 7.8272 Hong Kong dollars)
