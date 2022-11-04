Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing















HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) for HK$560.05 million ($71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 17.92% on November 1 from 18.22%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.