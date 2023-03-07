Berlin clears sale of drinks company to Red Bull despite HK connection - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Ministry has cleared the sale of drinks company Brandenburger Urstromquelle to Austria-based Red Bull despite the buyer's Hong Kong connection, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.
The ministry did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.
The Economy Ministry had been conducting a review of the deal because 49% of Red Bull is owned by Hong Kong-based holding company T.C. Agrotrading, the Handelsblatt report said.
