Factbox: Biggest deals in the consolidating videogame market

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The videogame industry received a massive fillip from the COVID-19 pandemic as people increasingly turned to digital entertainment during lockdowns and firms in the sector consolidated to boost their library of popular titles.

Videogame companies have also sharpened their focus on mobile games as restrictions ease and people ditch their PCs and TV screens to step outside. The mobile gaming market is likely to reach a size of $116.4 billion by 2024, according to data firm Newzoo.

On Jan. 10, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) said it would buy "FarmVille" creator Zynga in an $11 billion cash-and-stock deal, marking one of the biggest industry-wide acquisitions of all time. read more

Here is a list of the biggest videogame deals in the past few years:

Source: Refinitiv, an LSEG Business

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.