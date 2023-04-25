Binance.US calls off $1.3 bln deal for Voyager's assets

[1/2] Binance logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo















April 25 (Reuters) - Voyager Digital said on Tuesday cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US had called off a $1.3 billion deal to buy the bankrupt crypto lender's assets.

The move adds another hurdle for Voyager, which has been looking to raise funds through an asset sale to repay its creditors after it collapsed into bankruptcy last year.

The company had initially agreed to sell its assets to major digital asset exchange FTX, but that deal fell apart when FTX imploded in November.

Binance.US stepped in later, but the acquisition was clouded by regulatory opposition. Last month, a federal judge temporarily stopped Voyager from completing the proposed deal, allowing the U.S. government more time to pursue challenges.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











