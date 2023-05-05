Biopharma firm Acelyrin valued at $2.1 billion in strong market debut















May 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Acelyrin Inc (SLRN.O) rose 28% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, giving the biopharma company a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The Los Angeles-based company, which had priced its shares at $18 apiece, raised $540 million by selling 30 million shares in an upsized offering on Thursday.

Acelyrin joins a spate of new listings recently that have fueled hopes of a recovery in IPO markets. On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson Inc's (JNJ.N) consumer health business Kenvue Inc (KVUE.N) went public, becoming the largest public offering since Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) in 2021.

IPO markets had ground to a virtual halt for most of last year as investor appetite for new listings buckled under steep interest-rate hikes and volatility.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











