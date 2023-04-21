BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sells 7% of his stake
April 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink sold nearly 7% of his stake in the asset management giant, netting proceeds of about $25 million.
The sale was disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
Last week, the New York-based company reported an 18% drop in its first-quarter profit, but trounced analysts' estimates as investors continued to pour money into its funds.
Turmoil in the markets, like the one sparked by the banking crisis last month, can present "enormous opportunities" for BlackRock, Fink said last week.
Shares of BlackRock, which makes most of its money from fees on investment advisory and administration services, gained nearly 3% since the banking turbulence began last month. Stock lost 0.6% on Friday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsChina's Fosun faces lawsuit over stake sale in Nanjing Nangang to Jiangsu Shagang
Fosun International said on Friday steel manufacturer Jiangsu Shagang Group has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging the failure of one of Fosun's unit to perform an obligation under a recent deal.