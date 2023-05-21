Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Blackstone Inc(BX.N) said it has fully acquired the jewellery certification firm International Gemological Institute (IGI) from China's Fosun(0656.HK) and the company's founding family.
Blackstone acquired IGI- whose majority revenue and profits come from India- for about $530 million, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The statement said it had purchased an 80% stake from Fosun and 20% from the Lorie family.
Blackstone declined to comment on the valuation.
Founded nearly 50 years ago by the late Marcel Lorie, IGI has 29 laboratories and 18 schools of gemology in 10 countries. The majority of the laboratories are in India.
India's jewellery market was worth is $78.5 billion in the 2021 financial year and its one of the world's biggest, though a significant portion goes for export.
“IGI has spearheaded the certification of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and colored stones, becoming a global market leader and providing confidence to manufacturers, retailers, and consumers around the world," said Mukesh Mehta, a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone Private Equity Group.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsMexico takes over part of Grupo Mexico railway, spooking investors
Mexico's government on Friday took over part of a railway in southern Mexico operated by a unit of Grupo Mexico , sending shares in the mining and infrastructure company tumbling more than 4% after the expropriation.
- DealsCzech EPH has delivered 'coherent plan' for Steag purchase, board member says
German utility Steag, which has been put up for sale by its owners, awaits binding bids by the beginning of June, one of its supervisory board members told a newspaper, adding Czech energy group EPH has presented what could form the basis of a deal.
- DealsSilver Lake acquires minority stake in TeamSystem for $660 million
Italian cloud software maker TeamSystem said on Friday that private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the company from Hellman & Friedman (H&F).
- BusinessSwiss entrepreneur presents alternative to Liontrust bid for GAM
Swiss entrepreneur Marco Garzetti is prepared to invest 65 million Swiss francs ($73 million) in struggling asset manager GAM Holding and provide an alternative plan to an offer made by British firm Liontrust, his investment company said on Friday.