Blackstone-backed Candle Media acquires ATTN:

May 17 (Reuters) - Blackstone-backed Candle Media Tuesday announced it is acquiring ATTN:, a media company best known for topical short-form videos targeting Gen Z and Millennials. The cash and stock deal is valued at $100 million, according to two sources.

Launched in 2014, ATTN:'s videos seek to deconstruct social issues and news stories for its audience, such as one video recorded by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger denouncing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. ATTN: also has worked with brands including Amazon, Ford, Google, Intel, Mattel, P&G, Target and T-Mobile.

“ATTN: has a deep, digital-native understanding for how to cut through the noise and reach today’s audiences through engaging content on social media," Candle Media Co-CEOs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs said in a statement announcing the deal.

Candle said it would help provide the financial backing and expertise to accelerate ATTN:'s growth across social media, television and on streaming services.

The transaction is the latest in a series of deals for Candle Media, including ones with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and children's entertainment studio Moonbug Entertainment, creator of CoComelon preschool series on Netflix.

ATTN: founders Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

