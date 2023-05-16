Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium looks to sell further $3 bln LSEG shares

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the publisher of Reuters News, is looking to sell around $3 billion worth of shares in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L), according to a bookrunner message on Tuesday.

The accelerated stock offering, unveiled after the market close, includes some 28 million shares representing a voting interest of approximately 5.5% in the group.

Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Jan Harvey

