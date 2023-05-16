Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium looks to sell further $3 bln LSEG shares















LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the publisher of Reuters News, is looking to sell around $3 billion worth of shares in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L), according to a bookrunner message on Tuesday.

The accelerated stock offering, unveiled after the market close, includes some 28 million shares representing a voting interest of approximately 5.5% in the group.

Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Jan Harvey











