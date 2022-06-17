BNP approached Dutch Finance Ministry on possible ABN purchase

A man walks past the logo of BNP Paribas at the bank's building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

AMSTERDAM, June 17 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) signalled to the Dutch government interest in taking over state-owned bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS), a deal that the ministry is not pursuing for the time being, a person with knowledge of with the matter said on Friday.

A report on the approach by Bloomberg News sent ABN Amro shares soaring, gaining 16% in Amsterdam.

Spokespersons for BNP and ABN declined to comment while the Dutch finance ministry said in a statement that it is currently seeking advice on the further sale of shares in ABN.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

